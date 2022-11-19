Basford 1-1 Rushall Olympic - Report

The Pics started with purpose and began to string some very slick moves together.

Basford thought they’d opened the scoring when Courey Grantham curled one past Weaver however the striker was flagged for a clear offside.

Callum Coyle then came agonizingly close to finding a goal when his drilled strike rolled past the post.

The hosts did manage to open the deadlock before the break.

Despite the Pics claims that Weaver was fouled in the process, Gregory Smith flicking home from a mere yard out after a Dwyer knocked the corner on.

After the break, Basford continued to attack and forced Jake Weaver into a brilliant fingertip save.

The momentum began to shift however as Rushall hunted for an equalizer.

Andre Carvalho-Landell came very close to finding it when he found the side netting from five yards out.