Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rushall Olympic 2-0 Stourbridge - Report

By Nathan JudahRushall OlympicPublished:

Rushall Olympic came out on top on Derby Day as they drew out 2-0 winners against Stourbridge at Dales Lane.

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/11/2022 Match action from Rushall Olympic ( Yellow) v Stourbridge ( Blue) in the Southern League Central Premier Division.Pictured, Rushall keeper Jacob Weaver..
SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/11/2022 Match action from Rushall Olympic ( Yellow) v Stourbridge ( Blue) in the Southern League Central Premier Division.Pictured, Rushall keeper Jacob Weaver..

Despite the game starting slowly, Stourbridge started to apply the pressure and forced Jake Weaver into a huge stop to deny Darryl Knights.

Ex-Pic Tyler Lyttle ,who scored numerous goals from set-pieces during his time at Rushall, hit the underside of the bar from a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area.

Rushall’s only real chance of the half came before the break as Sam Mantom fired wide on the half-volley.

The Pics came out in the second half with the bit between their teeth and eventually managed to open the deadlock.

After claiming the ball from a corner, Weaver’s long kick landed in a dangerous area as a lack of communication between Demico Brown and Charles Price resulted in Brown heading the ball into his own net.

Amongst all the celebrations however, there was a pause in play for a significant period of time due to Brown sustaining a serious injury in the collision with Price and had to be stretchered off the pitch.

Minutes Later, The Pics doubled the lead.

A strong break from Jourdain Masidi down the left flank found Andre Landell who powerfully fired the ball into the far corner to keep the three points at Dales Lane.

Rushall Olympic
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News