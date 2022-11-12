Rushall Olympic 2-0 Stourbridge - Report

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/11/2022 Match action from Rushall Olympic ( Yellow) v Stourbridge ( Blue) in the Southern League Central Premier Division.Pictured, Rushall keeper Jacob Weaver..

Despite the game starting slowly, Stourbridge started to apply the pressure and forced Jake Weaver into a huge stop to deny Darryl Knights.

Ex-Pic Tyler Lyttle ,who scored numerous goals from set-pieces during his time at Rushall, hit the underside of the bar from a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area.

Rushall’s only real chance of the half came before the break as Sam Mantom fired wide on the half-volley.

The Pics came out in the second half with the bit between their teeth and eventually managed to open the deadlock.

After claiming the ball from a corner, Weaver’s long kick landed in a dangerous area as a lack of communication between Demico Brown and Charles Price resulted in Brown heading the ball into his own net.

Amongst all the celebrations however, there was a pause in play for a significant period of time due to Brown sustaining a serious injury in the collision with Price and had to be stretchered off the pitch.

Minutes Later, The Pics doubled the lead.