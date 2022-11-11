Rushall Olympic bidding to continue good form at home

Rushall manager Liam McDonald

The ninth-placed Pics have the third best form in the league from their last six games and will look for three more points to advance towards the play-off places.

The Glassboys go into this game unbeaten in four matches after a 1-1 draw midweek with Mickleover and McDonald is wary of this weekend’s opposition.

He said: “I think Stourbridge will be a massive test.

“They’re a really good side who got a great result midweek and in a bit of good form going into this local derby.

“We’ve been in good form and we want to keep that going.

“We go in confident, as will they and I’m sure it’s going to be a good game,” he added.

Stourbridge manager Stuart Pierpoint is positive ahead of the fixture and praised his side’s character to turn their form around in recent weeks.

He said: “We’re confident, the boys are in a decent run of form in the league. We won’t go with any fear but we’ll respect them and try and get a result.

“We’ve shown great character and desire to change the form of the season around over the last six weeks, so full credit to them and we hope this continues,”

Meanwhile, bottom-of-the-league Hednesford Town travel to Kings Langley searching for their first away win of the season in the league.

In National League North, Kidderminster Harriers visit King’s Lynn Town after a midweek 2-1 defeat to Boston United.

Harriers have lost their last three league games seeing them to 12th in the table and they’ll hope to change their poor form tomorrow.

Elsewhere, in the Northern Premier, eighth-placed Stafford Rangers are hosting Stalybridge Celtic, looking for back-to-back league wins.

Northern One Midlands table-toppers Halesowen Town travel to Coleshill Town looking for their fifth league win in a row.