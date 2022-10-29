St Ives Town 0-2 Rushall Olympic - Report

The game got off to a slow start with both teams keeping possession well.

Callum Coyle began to cause issues for the hosts defence but The Pics struggled to find that lethal edge.

St Ives then began to shift the momentum and forced Jake Weaver into some important saves before the break.

In the second half, Rushall began to trouble the St Ives keeper and came agonisingly close to taking the lead.

Coyle was played through on goal and decided to square to Will Shorrock instead of taking the shot on.

Moments later however, the deadlock was broken.

Sam Mantom’s shot was judged to have crossed the line despite a St’Ives defender handling the ball on the line.

After discussion with his assistant, the referee awarded the goal.

Jake Weaver was then forced into another world class save from point-blank range.

It proved important as Kristian Green doubled The Pics lead minutes later.