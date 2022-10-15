Notification Settings

Rushall Olympic 1-3 Bedford Town - Report

By Jonny DruryRushall OlympicPublished: Comments

Connor Tomlinson’s brace for Bedford Town handed Rushall Olympic a disappointing defeat at Dales Lane.

Rushall started slowly and the visitors took advantage by getting themselves ahead early on.

A long throw into the area was poorly dealt with by The Pics defence and was headed home by Connor Tomlinson.

Bedford Town continued to take charge of proceedings and doubled their lead through Connor Tomlinson.

The winger found the back of the net from the edge of the area with an impressive curled effort.

Rushall grew into the game and began to create chances towards the half-hour mark.

Sam Mantom and Reece Mitchell linked up well to find Will Shorrock in a dangerous position whose shot was cleared off the line.

After the break, The Pics came agonisingly close to pulling one back.

A great ball forward from Mitchell picked out Andre Carvalho-Landell before his first time shot struck the inside of the post and bounced clear.

It came costly as moments later Bedford found a third.

A long ball forward evaded the attempts to clear by the Rushall defence and found Connor Tomlinson who was able to just tap the ball home.

The hosts managed to find a deserved consolation goal in the dying embers of the match as Alex Fletcher coolly converted a penalty.

MOTM: Connor Tomlinson

Entertainment Rating: 3/5

Rushall Olympic
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

