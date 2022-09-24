Notification Settings

Rushall Olympic 2-3 Royston Town

By Jonny Drury

There was late drama at Dales Lane as Royston Town picked up all three points in an undeserved defeat for Rushall Olympic

Rushall came out on the front foot and took the lead inside ten minutes.

A Sam Mantom corner found Sam Whittall who rose above the rest to head The Pics into an early lead.

Then to the bewilderment of almost everyone in Dales Lane, Royston Town were then awarded an indirect for an apparent back-pass from Keith Lowe.

The free-kick was blocked but the ball eventually fell to Matthew Bateman who leveled the scores.

However, the lead was eventually restored before the break.

A pitch perfect ball in from Alex Fletcher found Keith Lowe who powerfully headed Rushall back ahead.

After the break, Rushall continued on the front foot but was pegged back when Nathan Tshikuna struck a long-ranged shot into the back of the net.

Minutes later, The Pics were awarded a penalty as Jay Rolfe was shown red for a late challenge on Alex Fletcher.

Mantom stepped up but his penalty was well-saved once again by Dimitrios Kyritazis.

More drama followed in the dying embers of the match; Jarid Robson pounced on Rushall committing men forward as he struck a last minute winner to send the three points back with his team.

MOTM: Alex Fletcher

Entertainment: 5/5

Rushall Olympic
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

