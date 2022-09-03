FA Cup: Rushall Olympic 1-4 Redditch

The visitors took an early lead, Max Sheaf broke down the right hand side of the pitch before delivering a low cross that was accidentally turned into his own net by Kristian Green.

Redditch doubled their lead moments later, Sheaf once again used his pace to cause problems. This time his cross found Bernard Mensah at the back post who managed to squeeze the ball in at the near post.

Rushall slowly grew into the game and pulled one back in the closing stages of the opening half.

Jayden Campbell’s teasing cross managed to find Kristian Green who’s sliding volley found the back of the net, as he made up for scoring at the wrong end earlier on.

The hosts’ hard work getting back in the game though was quickly un-done as Redditch restored their two goal lead before the half-time whistle.

Lewis Hudson found Ryan Boothe in the area as he saw his clever flick end up in the back of the net off of the post.

In the second half, Pics captain Richard Batchelor was shown a red card for a second bookable offence.