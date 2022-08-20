Rushall Olympic 3-1 Bromsgrove Sporting - Report

The Pics started with purpose and came close to opening the scoring when Andre Carvalho-Landell fired over the bar. The deadlock was broken soon after; Johno Atherton drove into the box before releasing a powerful curling effort into the top corner.

Rushall doubled their lead minutes later. Will Shorrock turned his man with some silky footwork before playing a pitch-perfect through ball into the path of Alex Fletcher who dribbled round the ‘keeper before slotting the ball into an open net from a tight angle.

Bromsgrove came out in the second half hunting for a way back into the game as Jake Weaver was forced into some vital saves to keep his side’s lead intact.

The saves proved crucial as minutes later substitute Jayden Campbell added another.

Landell did brilliantly to bring the ball down from the heavens and play Campbell in behind the Sporting defence. The young winger made no mistake as he calmly dispatched the ball into the bottom corner.

Bromsgrove pulled one back as Ryan Edmunds scored a terrific free-kick from distance to spoil the clean sheet.

Man of the Match: Will Shorrock