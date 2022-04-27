Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ten-man Rushall Olympic come up short in historic play-off

By Russell YoullRushall OlympicPublished: Comments

Rushall Olympic’s first foray into the play-offs at step three of the non-league pyramid ended in disappointment last night, writes Finley Deeley-Brewer.

The Pics were overcome 3-0 by hosts Coalville Town in a semi-final between the sides who finished third and fourth in the Southern Central Premier this season.

Despite Rushall’s early chances, Coalville broke the deadlock inside 10 minutes. The ball broke to Elliot Putman after a corner and his deflected shot found its way into the top corner and just past the outstretched hand of Tom Palmer.

The Pics responded well though and threatened with Ben Usher-Shipway’s long throws.

However after a long ball forward by Tiernan Brooks, last man Jordaan Brown slipped and caught Tyrell Waite on his way down – the referee deciding the foul warranted a red card.

Ten minutes later, the pain was doubled as Waite scored Coalville’s lead.

After the break, Rushall showed great guts and determination to keep fighting, none more so than Rackeem Reid who constantly kept beating his man on the wing.

After a huge goalmouth scramble, the Pics hit the bar before Waite went up the other end to put the game to bed.

Despite the performance, the Pics can still be proud of their achievements in an historic season.

Rushall Olympic
Non league
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News