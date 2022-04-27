Ten-man Rushall Olympic come up short in historic play-off

The Pics were overcome 3-0 by hosts Coalville Town in a semi-final between the sides who finished third and fourth in the Southern Central Premier this season.

Despite Rushall’s early chances, Coalville broke the deadlock inside 10 minutes. The ball broke to Elliot Putman after a corner and his deflected shot found its way into the top corner and just past the outstretched hand of Tom Palmer.

The Pics responded well though and threatened with Ben Usher-Shipway’s long throws.

However after a long ball forward by Tiernan Brooks, last man Jordaan Brown slipped and caught Tyrell Waite on his way down – the referee deciding the foul warranted a red card.

Ten minutes later, the pain was doubled as Waite scored Coalville’s lead.

After the break, Rushall showed great guts and determination to keep fighting, none more so than Rackeem Reid who constantly kept beating his man on the wing.

After a huge goalmouth scramble, the Pics hit the bar before Waite went up the other end to put the game to bed.