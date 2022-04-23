Rushall Olympic 3-1 Lowestoft - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

The hosts started well with Riccardo Calder dominating his marker before delivering a great ball into Demertri Brown who couldn’t steer his header on target. It was the Calder’s turn to have a chance, Ben Usher-Shipway’s ball in found Calder who hit the outside of the post before bouncing clear. It proved costly as in the closing stages of the first-half, Travis Cole reached the ball above everyone to head Lowestoft into an unlikely lead.

However, Rushall came back out with the bit between their teeth and started to threaten their visitors. Sam Whittall’s header was cleared off the line before Jordaan Brown’s overhead kick flew inches past the post. They eventually found their equaliser when Calder’s saved shot bounced into the path of Alex Moore who made no mistake.

The Pics then pulled ahead when Calder found substitute Danny Glover at the back post with a pin-point delivery and Rushall’s top scorer headed the ball past Luis Tibbles. Travis Cole then made an incredible headed-goal line clearance to deny Tyler Lyttle.