Rushall Olympic 0 Royston Town 1 - Report

By Russell YoullRushall OlympicPublished:

A first-half goal from Matthew Bateman continued Royston Town’s impressive recent form and at the same time denied the Rushall Olympic of confirming their place in the play-offs in front of their own fans.

It was a game of few chances but on three minutes Tyler Lyttle played a good ball to Ben Usher-Shipway who played a good ball into the path of Jourdain Masidi who lifted his shot over the bar.

At the other end home keeper` Tom Palmer got down well to save from Ed Asafu-Adjaye but on twelve minutes the home side were close to taking the lead when Sam Whittall’s powerful header was brilliantly palmed away by Joe Welch in the visitors goal.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 24th minute when the home side failed to deal with a ball into the box and Matthew Bateman nipped in to hook the ball home.

