Rushall Olympic 4-1 Stratford Town - Report

Football Stock

Despite Jonathan Flatt making a huge save to deny Jack Storer in the opening minute, Rushall broke the deadlock through Alex Moore inside ten minutes. Rackeem Reid played in Moore with a wonderful header before Moore fired the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle. The lead didn't last long though as William Dawes slipped in Jack Storer who placed the ball under Flatt to level the score.

Rushall responded well and Mitch Clark put his side back in front soon after though. A Reece Mitchell long ball was comfortably controlled by centre-half Sam Whittall before sending two opposition defenders the wrong way with some tricky footwork and squaring to defence partner Mitch Clark to tap home. On the stroke of Half-Time, The Pics doubled their lead. Ben Usher-Shipway beat his man, cut back onto his stronger foot and placed the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.