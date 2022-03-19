Hitchin Town 2-0 Rushall Olympic

With the wind blowing, Rushall came out lively and nearly opened the scoring. Danny Glover pounced on a loose ball and tried to square to Reece Mitchell but his pass was well intercepted by a Hitchin defender. However the hosts began to grow into the game and came close to getting ahead when Jake Hutchinson headed off target from point blank range.

He made up for his mistake though minutes later, good play from substitute Rio Dasilva found Hutchinson with a good cross and The Yellow’s top scorer tapped the ball into the bottom corner. Rushall came close to the perfect response when Glover fired over the bar from a tight angle.