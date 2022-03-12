Rushall Olympic 0-3 Leiston - Report

The Pics started the game brightly, Reece Mitchell drove forward before finding Rackeem Reid who cut inside and forced a great save from Sam Donkin at his near post.

A preview of what was to come. Rushall continued to attack in the first half and should’ve been ahead on multiple different occasions. Mitch Clark had a header cleared off the line before watching his header roll narrowly past the post. It was then Reid’s turn to come close as he claimed Glover’s knock down, turned his man before powerfully striking the ball just wide of the post from an acute angle.

Donkin once again proved his class as he produced two top quality saves to deny Callum Coyle.