Rushall Olympic 4-1 Needham Market - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

The game got off to a rather slow start with neither side having anything to shout about in the opening periods. The Pics started to get the wind in their sails as they searched for an opening goal. Danny Glover first threatened the goal when he forced Marcus Garnham into a strong save before his half-volley from just inside the area hit Ben Usher-Shipway on it’s way past the post. The deadlock was broken on the half-hour mark; Alex Moore’s corner found Sam Whittall who’s header back across goal hit a Needham defender and ended up in the back of the net.

Rushall doubled their lead minutes before the break. An Alex Moore ball glanced off the head of Kristian Green and into the path of Sam Whittall as the centre-half tucked the ball into the bottom corner with a striker’s finish. Needham Market hit back instantly though. Harvey Sayer fed Ben Fowkes in the left hand side of the penalty area as he struck a powerful low driven shot into the near corner.

After the break, Rushall were eager to restore their two goal advantage and did so before the hour mark. A neat passage of play found Moore on the edge of the area, who controlled the ball and launched a thunderbolt of a strike into the bottom corner. The Pics then added another to the total only five minutes later. A goal kick from Tom Palmer travelled over the head of the Needham defence leaving only Ben Usher-Shipway to lash onto it. He eloquently did so before squaring to Callum Coyle to tap into the bottom corner.