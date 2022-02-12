Bromsgrove 2-4 Rushall Olympic - Report

Rushall opened the scoring early on. Alex Moore played a ball down the touch line to Danny Glover. With his first touch, Glover brought the ball back inside and sent his man flying in the process. With only Oliver Taylor in front of him, Glover raced forward before slotting home.

The Pics doubled their lead minutes later when Moore’s corner found Kristian Green who headed into the top corner.

The goals just kept on coming for Rushall as they had a third before the half-hour mark. Some brilliant football found its way to Tom Thorley just inside the penalty box who released a powerful strike into the bottom corner for his first Pics goal. To round off the half, Danny Glover drove forward down the touch line before squaring to Alex Moore who tucked the ball under the ‘keeper to add a fourth.

After the break, it was much more combative as Tom Palmer was being kept busy. Sporting were awarded a penalty when William Shorrock was brought down in the area. He got up to take but Palmer was more than equal as he did brilliantly to keep the penalty and the rebound out.