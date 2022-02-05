Rushall Olympic 2-0 AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Despite neither team having any major chances in the opening period, Rushall started to string some nice passages of play together. Ben Usher-Shipway and Alex Moore linking up well to create chances. Demetri Brown had the best opportunity of the opening period, after a goalmouth scramble. Brown’s powerful shot was well saved by Dean Sneadker in goal for the visitors. At the other end, Tom Palmer rushed off his line to keep Rushden and Diamonds at bay. Before the break, Rushall came close to getting themselves ahead through Moore’s shot from thirty yards out which needed tipping over the bar; before Snedker stayed big to deny Tyler Lyttle at the near post.

In the second half, The Pics came out with the bit between their teeth and broke the deadlock early on. An Alex Moore corner was met by Mitch Clark who rose well to head off the underside of the bar and onto a Rushden & Diamonds defender as the ball trickled into the back of the net. The goal sparked some life into Rushden though as Liam Dolman’s header was blocked at the near post by Kristian Green only minutes later. As the visitors applied more pressure in their hunt for an equalizer, Samuel Warburton and Nathan Tshikuna threatened with some dangerous set-pieces.