Tamworth 0 Rushall Olympic 4 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Rushall got on the front foot early on, with Callum Coyle testing Jas Singh in goal for Tamworth at his near post early on. Tamworth did grow into the game though with Nyal Bell and Jordan Clement testing their luck from distance. A moment of madness from Jas Singh then resulted in the opening goal.

A long ball forward wasn’t dealt with by Singh who let the ball bounce over his head and into the path of Callum Coyle. Coyle was then taken out by Ben Bailey resulting in a penalty and a red card. Sam Whittall stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

After the break The Pics dominated and doubled their lead through Alex Moore. The ball came to Moore who took a touch before firing into the bottom corner. Callum Coyle then added another with a goal of the season contender. Coyle drove forward, beat two markers with some tricky footwork before bending the ball into the top corner.

Mitch Clark then added another goal in the closing stages. Heading into the near post from a Ben Usher-Shipway long throw ensuring Derby Day delight for The Pics.

