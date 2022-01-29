Tamworth 0 Rushall Olympic 4 - Report

A long ball forward wasn’t dealt with by Singh who let the ball bounce over his head and into the path of Callum Coyle. Coyle was then taken out by Ben Bailey resulting in a penalty and a red card. Sam Whittall stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

After the break The Pics dominated and doubled their lead through Alex Moore. The ball came to Moore who took a touch before firing into the bottom corner. Callum Coyle then added another with a goal of the season contender. Coyle drove forward, beat two markers with some tricky footwork before bending the ball into the top corner.