Leiston 2 Rushall Olympic 4 - Report

By Nathan Judah

On the west coast, Rushall came out the block’s the quickest and took the lead inside 10 minutes. Callum Coyle, driving from deep, beat his man before laying off to Tom Thorley who played a pin-point through ball into the path of Ben Usher-Shipway who opened himself up and tucked the ball away off the inside of the post.

The Pic’s didn’t mess around after that and doubled their lead three minutes later, Reece Mitchell this time driving from deep with some tricky footwork, squaring the ball to Coyle on the edge of the box who released a thunderbolt into the bottom corner.

The hosts then started to get a hold of the game, forcing Rushall to defend well in numbers. Leiston did pull one back before half-time though. Brendan Ocran with a low cross into William Davies who powered home. Leiston then equalized after the break, Davies getting his second by volleying in from a powerful cross.

An end-to-end game then continued and The Pics got their noses in front once again on the hour mark. Coyle played in Centre-half Sam Whittall who put Rushall back in the lead with a striker’s finish into the bottom corner. With twenty minutes still to play, Usher-Shipway then found a sliding Danny Glover in the area to secure the three points.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

