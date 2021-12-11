Leiston 2 Rushall Olympic 4 - Report

The Pic’s didn’t mess around after that and doubled their lead three minutes later, Reece Mitchell this time driving from deep with some tricky footwork, squaring the ball to Coyle on the edge of the box who released a thunderbolt into the bottom corner.

The hosts then started to get a hold of the game, forcing Rushall to defend well in numbers. Leiston did pull one back before half-time though. Brendan Ocran with a low cross into William Davies who powered home. Leiston then equalized after the break, Davies getting his second by volleying in from a powerful cross.