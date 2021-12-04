Barwell 0 Rushall Olympic 0 - Report

The home side went close early on as they broke the offside trap before at the other end shortly afterwards, Ben Usher-Shipway crossed well for Callum Coyle who denied by a great save.

As The Pics started to get into their stride, Sam Whittall headed just over and then Owen Parry rattled the woodwork.

It was a lively opening and Tom Palmer had to be alert to tip a dipping effort over before denying Stephens in the home side’s next foray forward.

Coyle was thwarted by another smart save at the end of a neat move and then just before the half-hour mark the home side had the ball in the net but it was ruled out for offside.

It was an open game as Danny Glover saw a volley save and then Palmer was called into action to keep out Powell for the home side as half-time loomed.

The second half started with Kory Roberts going close following good work in the build-up by Glover, then a sharp move ended with Usher-Shipway’s cross just evading Coyle.

The windy conditions were making it tough but it was The Pics who were asking most of the questions as Parry was denied by another good save.