Redditch United 1 Rushall Olympic 1 - Report

Tiago Nassuncolo found Jack Byrne at the front post who headed past Palmer. With strong winds going against The Pics, Redditch had multiple long range chances that came close.

As the first half drew on,Rushall grew into the game and nearly found an equalizer with chances from Masidi, Glover and Coyle in a huge goalmouth scramble. Batchelor nearly found the back of the net minutes later but his header rose just over the bar. Charlie Williams deflected shot then nearly doubled United’s lead before Lyttle’s free kick was narrowly wide in the closing stages of the first half.

However, Rushall came out on top after a break. After a series of corners, Rushall still couldn’t find a reward. Then a bursting run from Mitch clark before a brilliant ball in was headed out for a corner, from the following corner the ball came out to Glover who had the final touch as The Pics finally found a breakthrough.