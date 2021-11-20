Stratford 0 Rushall Olympic 3 - Report

Rushall started the brighter of the two teams, Callum Coyle and Tyler Lyttle linking up well to create some early chances. Dominating the opening stages, The Pics came close to taking the lead on the twenty minute mark, A knock on from Whittall found Glover at the back post who forced an outstanding block from Turner on the line.

It didn’t take long though for Rushall to get ahead though, Coyle’s shot taking a deflection on it’s way past O’Brien in net. Things went from bad to worse for The Bards after that, Danny Glover was taken out when through on goal by Kynan Isacc, which resulted in Isacc being shown a red card. From the following free kick, Specialist Tyler Lyttle stepped up and magnificently curled it into the top corner to double Rushall’s lead.