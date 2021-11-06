Rushall Olympic 3 Alvechurch 1 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Alvechurch had the first opportunity of the game when Waldron found himself in a great position and forced a tremendous tackle from last man Tyler Lyttle. As the first half carried on Rushall grew into the game and took the lead in the 25th minute. Callum Coyle with some tricky footwork beat his man before finding Glover who buried the ball home.

The Pics then continued to dominate and doubled their lead 4 minutes later, Coyle’s shot fell to Rahkeem Reid who tucked it away past Jezeph in goal for Church. Rushall then came close to adding a third in injury time with Glover and Whittall having chances in a goalmouth scramble.

After the break, Alvechurch came out fighting and drew a brilliant double save from Tom Palmer. Their hard work was undone though when Rushall added a third. Coyle once again involved managed to find Glover who dummied well for Owen Parry who powered home.

Alvechurch did manage to add a consolation goal in the last minute when Tom Turton scored from the penalty spot after a handball from Kristian Green. Overall, a comfortable win for The Pics.

Rushall Olympic
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

