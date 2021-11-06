Rushall Olympic 3 Alvechurch 1 - Report

The Pics then continued to dominate and doubled their lead 4 minutes later, Coyle’s shot fell to Rahkeem Reid who tucked it away past Jezeph in goal for Church. Rushall then came close to adding a third in injury time with Glover and Whittall having chances in a goalmouth scramble.
After the break, Alvechurch came out fighting and drew a brilliant double save from Tom Palmer. Their hard work was undone though when Rushall added a third. Coyle once again involved managed to find Glover who dummied well for Owen Parry who powered home.
Alvechurch did manage to add a consolation goal in the last minute when Tom Turton scored from the penalty spot after a handball from Kristian Green. Overall, a comfortable win for The Pics.