Rushall Olympic 3 Alvechurch 1 - Report

Alvechurch had the first opportunity of the game when Waldron found himself in a great position and forced a tremendous tackle from last man Tyler Lyttle. As the first half carried on Rushall grew into the game and took the lead in the 25th minute. Callum Coyle with some tricky footwork beat his man before finding Glover who buried the ball home.