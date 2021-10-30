Sporting Khalsa 1 Rushall Olympic 4 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

On the 25 minute mark, Rushall found the reward for their hard work. Chetaine Steele did well to win the ball, passed to Thorley who shaped a perfect cross into Danny Glover who scored with a sensational scissor kick into the top corner to give Rushall the lead.

They then doubled their lead in an eventful finish to the first half, Reid beating his man crossed the ball into a great area and Chetaine Steele was brave enough to get their first and head home. Khalsa had a tremendous chance to pull one back though minutes later when Franco was fouled by Steele in the penalty box. Gurjit Singh stepped up but his penalty was well saved by Tom Palmer.

The intensity carried over into the second half and Sporting Khalsa managed to pull one back. The ball fell to Liam Armstrong inside the box who steered the ball into the bottom corner to put Khalsa back in the game. Minutes later though, Reid was uphended in the area before Glover cooley tucked home from the spot to restore the Pic’s two goal advantage.