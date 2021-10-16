Biggleswade Town 0 Rushall Olympic 1 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Despite the home side looking dangerous on the counter at times, The Pic’s took the lead through a Magnificent strike from Tyler Lyttle. 35 yards out Lyttle stepped up to take a Free-kick and powerfully whipped the ball into the top corner, leaving keeper Hill no chance.

The Pic’s then continued to dominate the first half, with some brilliant spells of football as they took control of the game. They then should’ve doubled their lead towards the end of the first half. Alex Moore’s ball found Danny Glover, who’s header rattled the bottom of the post before bouncing clear.

After the break however, The Waders came out fighting and forced a tremendous save from Palmer minutes into the second-half. Before calling upon Tyler Lyttle to keep Rushall ahead as he headed the ball clear off the goal-line before Ben Stevens' shot was wide.