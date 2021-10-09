Rushall 1 Tamworth 2 - Report

It was Glover who had the first opportunity of the match, his Half-Volley from the edge of the box flying over the bar. The Pic’s continued to dominate the opening stages of the game but as the first half wore on Tamworth began to play.

Dexter Walters had two terrific chances to score towards the end of the first half but fired straight at Tom Palmer before shooting over in added time.

Despite the visitors being on top towards the end of the first half, Rushall Olympic hit back well and came out on top. Owen Parry and Callum Coyle both came close to putting the Pic’s ahead, with Coyle forcing a strong save from Singh.

Rushall finally got the lead they deserved in the 84th minute. Set-Piece specialist Alex Moore found the head of Mitchell Clark who rose above the rest to head home and put Rushall in front

Tamworth did equalize in the 91st minute when a knock on from a Tamworth defender found Daniel Creaney at the back post who scored a stunning acrobatic goal, firing into the bottom corner to equalize.