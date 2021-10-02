Rushall Olympic 2 Redditch United 2 - Report

On a wet afternoon at Dales Lane; Rushall Olympic broke the deadlock on the five minute mark, Danny Glover powerfully struck shot from around 40 yards out and Redditch United ‘Keeper Kieran Boucher couldn’t keep hold of the ball as it found its way into the net. A fairly open first period was clear to see. Redditch did equalise in the 22nd minute when Nassuncolo’s long range shot was deflected out for a corner, Ryan Wollacott rose above the rest to head into the Rushall goal.