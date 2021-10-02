Rushall Olympic 2 Redditch United 2 - Report

By Nathan Judah

On a wet afternoon at Dales Lane; Rushall Olympic broke the deadlock on the five minute mark, Danny Glover powerfully struck shot from around 40 yards out and Redditch United ‘Keeper Kieran Boucher couldn’t keep hold of the ball as it found its way into the net. A fairly open first period was clear to see. Redditch did equalise in the 22nd minute when Nassuncolo’s long range shot was deflected out for a corner, Ryan Wollacott rose above the rest to head into the Rushall goal.

The Pics responded well though and got themselves back in front 5 minutes later. A period of fabulous football as Callum Coyle with some tricky footwork played a brilliant low cross into the path of Simeone Coebourne who tapped home to put the Pics back in front. Rushall could’ve had a third on the stroke of half-time when Callum Coyle cut inside and rattled the post.

The visitors came out of the blocks the quickest after the break with Daniel Sweeney and Rankin coming close in the opening stages of the second half. The Red’s equalised late on however. A truly incredible goal from Curtis Jemmett-Hutson as he fired straight into the top corner from 25 yards out leaving Palmer no chance, levelled the scores for Redditch United in the 86th minute.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

