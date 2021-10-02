Rushall Olympic 2 Redditch United 2 - Report

The Pics responded well though and got themselves back in front 5 minutes later. A period of fabulous football as Callum Coyle with some tricky footwork played a brilliant low cross into the path of Simeone Coebourne who tapped home to put the Pics back in front. Rushall could’ve had a third on the stroke of half-time when Callum Coyle cut inside and rattled the post.
The visitors came out of the blocks the quickest after the break with Daniel Sweeney and Rankin coming close in the opening stages of the second half. The Red’s equalised late on however. A truly incredible goal from Curtis Jemmett-Hutson as he fired straight into the top corner from 25 yards out leaving Palmer no chance, levelled the scores for Redditch United in the 86th minute.