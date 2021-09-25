Rushall Olympic 2 Barwell 0 - Report

A tremendous counter-attack occurred when Owen Parry beat his man for pace before playing in behind Simeone Coebourne who made no mistake going around Liam Castle before tapping home to put The Pic’s in front.

Barwell then had their best spell in the match with Tristan Dunkley’s looping header just going over the crossbar.

It was Rushall though, who doubled their lead in the closing stages of the second half.

Coebourne won the ball back, knocking it past his man before slotting the ball into the bottom left corner for both Coebourne’s and Rushall’s second of the match. Rahkeem Reid then had the ball in the back of the net on the stroke of half-time but Reid was flagged for offside.

The hosts carried their momentum into the second half as Simeone Coebourne then nearly had his Hat-trick.

Coebourne, with some tricky footwork, cut inside and fired straight at the post.

There was almost an extraordinary moment as well, when Liam Castle was spotted off his line by Tom Thorley who came agonizingly close to scoring a truly outrageous goal.