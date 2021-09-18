Buxton 4 Rushall Olympic 0 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

It was the hosts who got their noses in front inside 2 minutes, Jamie Ward received the ball, cut inside and slotted the ball low into the bottom corner past the diving Tom Palmer. It wasn’t long until Buxton doubled their lead. A goal kick from Theo Richardson wasn’t dealt with, creating space in behind for Tommy Elliot who went round Tom Palmer before tapping the ball into the Rushall goal.

Despite struggling to settle, The Pics’ best chance of the half came on the thirty minute mark. Simeone Coebourne was played in behind the Buxton defence; Looking to go round the keeper, Coebourne’s touch was too heavy and Richardson showed good strength beating Coebourne to the ball and clearing his lines.

Buxton added another to their total in added time of the First Half. A miscued back pass was poorly dealt with by the Rushall defence and Tommy Elliot punished The Pics to get his second of the match.