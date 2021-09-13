Lowestoft Town 2 Rushall Olympic 3 - Report

The Pics broke the deadlock in the 37th minute. Brilliant work by Richard Batchelor kept the ball in the centre of the pitch before a through-ball to Owen Parry was cut back to Alex Moore, whose perfect cross was headed home by Daniel Glover. A reward after a dominant first half performance.

Rushall doubled their lead five minutes after half-time when Sam Whittall brought the ball down and Parry fired a sensational half-volley into the bottom right corner.

Lowestoft got themselves back in the game with 10 minutes to play when striker Jake Reed went past goalkeeper Tom Palmer and fired home off the underside of the bar.

Reed doubled his tally for the afternoon to level things up with only five minutes to play.