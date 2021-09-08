Rushall Olympic through to next round after win at Rangers

Following a 2-2 draw at Dales Lane at the weekend, Danny Glover gave Pics the lead at Marston Road midway through the first half from the penalty spot after Owen Parry was brought down.

Parry struck in the second half to make it 2-0 and set up a tie at Buxton.

Hednesford Town also exited after their replay at Cleethorpes Town. The Pitmen had taken the lead in the first half through Andre Landell but two second-half goals from the home side ended Hednesford’s Cup hopes for another year.

In the Northern Premier League Midlands division, leaders Halesowen kept up their 100 per cent record with a 4-1 win at Chasetown.

Chris Lait put the Yeltz ahead early on before Joey Butlin levelled for the hosts on the stroke of half-time. However, Yeltz regained the lad shortly after the break with a Kyle Finn strike. Lait grabbed his second on 72 minutes for the visitors before Harry White completed the scoring with six minutes left on the clock.