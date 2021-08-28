Royston 2 Rushall Olympic 3 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

In a 5 goal thriller, it was The Pics who got their noses in front first when Simeone Coebourne’s shot fell to Alex Moore who fired home from the edge of the area. Rushall continued to attack as they started the game the better team with Kristian Green’s header agonizingly close to adding another to Rushall’s tally. The Pics did however double their lead in the 32nd minute when Richard Batchelor’s header found Rahkeem Reid who played in behind Danny Glover who dribbled round the keeper and tapped home to double Rushall’s lead.

Rahkeem Reid then had the ball in the back of the net before the referee blew for an apparent foul on a Royston defender; to the bemusement of the travelling fans.

Despite being two goals down at half time it was Royston Town who started the Second Half the strongest before The Crows got their reward in the 50th minute. A lay off from Bateman was struck well by Striker Adams from just inside the penalty area past Tom Palmer. Royston continued to push for an equalizer after their goal. However, Rushall came close to adding another when Simeone Coebourne was found in behind the defence forcing a strong save from Royston Goalkeeper Welch.