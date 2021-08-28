Royston 2 Rushall Olympic 3 - Report

In a 5 goal thriller, it was The Pics who got their noses in front first when Simeone Coebourne’s shot fell to Alex Moore who fired home from the edge of the area. Rushall continued to attack as they started the game the better team with Kristian Green’s header agonizingly close to adding another to Rushall’s tally. The Pics did however double their lead in the 32nd minute when Richard Batchelor’s header found Rahkeem Reid who played in behind Danny Glover who dribbled round the keeper and tapped home to double Rushall’s lead.
Rahkeem Reid then had the ball in the back of the net before the referee blew for an apparent foul on a Royston defender; to the bemusement of the travelling fans.
Despite being two goals down at half time it was Royston Town who started the Second Half the strongest before The Crows got their reward in the 50th minute. A lay off from Bateman was struck well by Striker Adams from just inside the penalty area past Tom Palmer. Royston continued to push for an equalizer after their goal. However, Rushall came close to adding another when Simeone Coebourne was found in behind the defence forcing a strong save from Royston Goalkeeper Welch.
Royston did however equalize in the 85th minute when Adams ran onto the ball and struck on the half volley just inside the near post. Another goal for Adams and another assist for Bateman. Rushall did get the last laugh however when Alex Moore found the head of Sam Whittall from a corner who’s header crossed the line before Cobourne tapped the ball into the net. Royston Town players argued with the officials as they believed that Coebourne scored from an offside position. Their appeals were waved away to give the Pic’s their first win on the road this season.