Rushall Olympic underdogs for tough opener

Liam McDonald.

A tough start for the Pics sees them travel to well-fancied Sports tomorrow (3pm).

But McDonald is embracing the challenge after a productive pre-season.

“We couldn’t have asked for a tougher start at one of the favourites to win the league. They have a good manager and quality throughout their team; we go there as underdogs, but we like that,” he said.

“We’ll embrace the fact that competitive football is back and we are able to take on such teams in front of supporters again.

“It’s an opportunity that we face with relish and excitement.

“Pre-season has been really good. It’s been a mixed bag in terms of results and performances, but that is exactly what you need at this time of the year as it allows us to look at various things.

“We know that it will be a tough league this year, the toughest step three for quite a while. There are some good players that have come down into this level and some big clubs, but we’re just concerned about ourselves and what we do.

“My players know what is expected of them; they have to make sure that they do themselves and the club proud.”

Also in the division, Hednesford Town welcome Needham Market to Keys Park while Stourbridge go to Banbury United.