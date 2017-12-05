Rushall Olympic 3-1 Coventry City - Report

The Pics got off to a blistering start, going three goals up within the first 15 minutes.

The first came courtesy of an own goal from an unfortunate Coventry defender after three minutes following a Tyler Blake cross in from the right.

Joe Hull doubled the lead on nine minutes when he was left completely unmarked from a Mathis Fonovich corner to nod home into the bottom corner from 15 yards out.

The end of the goal rush came after 13 minutes, when Blake was fouled when through on goal in the area. The youngster picked himself up to slide the spot kick past the helpless Liam O’Brien and complete the first half scoring.

Coventry gave themselves some hope with a goal in the 62nd minute when AJ Adelekan unwittingly put the ball into his own net from a Tom Bayliss cross.

The Pics goal led a charmed life for the remainder of the game, with Bilal Sayoud going close twice. On the first occasion he showed some quick feet before seeing his shot go narrowly wide. His second effort seemed harder to miss as he blazed over from right under the crossbar.

Jordan Thompson nearly grabbed a late consolation for Coventry when the ball dropped to him in the middle of the penalty area. The defender could only stab over the bar as the game finished 3-1.