Ashton United 2-1 Rushall Olympic - Report

Jack Dyche almost put the hosts ahead on four minutes when Jack Dyche went close with a shot following a slip from Rushall captain Joe Hull.

It was Richard Brodie that could have scored next, when he poked wide from a Charlie Duke cross on seven minutes.

The breakthrough came on 25 minutes after Pics new boy Michael Williams fouled an Ashton player in the box. Matthew Chadwick stepped up and fired the penalty past Jahquil Hill to make it 1-0.

The Pics equaliser came two minutes from the break, with another Duke cross finding Brodie six yards out. This time, the experienced striker kept his cool and placed the ball past David Carnell to level the scores at 1-1.

The home side took the lead again through another penalty on 79 minutes. This time Hull was the man to concede a foul inside the box and Chadwick was again able to convert from 12 yards.

Rushall’s task was made even more difficult when defender Jordan Liburd was sent off for an incident off the ball in the 88th minute.

The Pics nearly grabbed a last ditch equaliser in stoppage time when Sam Whittall missed by inches with a header, but Ashton held on for a 2-1 victory.