Rushall Olympic in high spirits ahead of trip to Ashton United

The Pics are in good heart following a 1-0 victory over Mickleover Sports last weekend, which moved them up to 18th in the Evo-Stik Premier.

“Last weekend’s victory came as a result of plenty of hard work and determination,” said Rushall boss Liam McDonald.

“We had a bit of good fortune, something that we deserved for the effort that we put in, and now we go into Saturday’s game with plenty of belief.

“It’s one that we’re looking forward to; the spirit amongst the lads is fantastic and they can’t wait to get back out there and attempt to add to our points tally.

“We know that the games are going to come thick and fast during the month ahead, but we’re ready for it.”

There was a blow for McDonald this week when it was confirmed that defender Olly Marx had broken his ankle during last weekend’s game.