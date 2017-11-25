Rushall Olympic 1 Mickleover Sports 0 - Report

Mickleover went close after four minutes, when player-manager John McGrath tried his luck from 25 yards, writes Luke Bailey.

Rushall keeper Jahquil Hill was equal to it and tipped it round his right hand post.

Barely a minute later the Pics gained an early lead through on loan Walsall man Jordon Sangha, who got on the end of a ball in from the left to slide an effort past Lewis King on 5 minutes.

Rushall did a good job of restricting their visitors to possession in the middle third and it is to their credit that Mickleover didn’t create any clear cut chances after Sangha’s goal.

Alex Morris got on the end of a John McGrath cross on 51 minutes but the Sports defender couldn’t get enough on his header to trouble Hill.

The Pics could have put the game out of sight on 82 minutes when a Sam Whittall ball over the top played in Richard Brodie, but the former York City man fired the ball narrowly over from 15 yards out.

The closing stages were tense, with plenty of Mickleover possession, but the Rushall defence stood firm. Apart from a Bradley Grayson header that went wide, Rushall looked untroubled as they closed out a hard fought 1-0 victory.

Match rating: 2

Man of the Match: Sam Whittall