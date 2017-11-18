Workington 4-1 Rushall Olympic - Report

Dave Symington tested Pics keeper Jahquil Hill on 9 minutes but the Bermudan international was equal to it and parried the ball away from the danger zone.

Charlie Duke had a great chance for the visitors on 35 minutes when he was played in behind the Workington defence but his low drive was well saved by Aaran Taylor.

The deadlock was broken on 39 minutes when a Conor Tinnion free kick was turned in at the back post by Matt Douglas to send Workington into half time 1-0 up.

The equaliser came on 64 minutes, with captain Joe Hull heading over Taylor and into the far corner from a Charlie Duke free kick down the right channel.

Workington went ahead again on the 74 minute mark, with Scott Allison on hand to tap home into an empty net after Hill spilled a Sam Joel effort from 18 yards.

The home side doubled their lead on 89 minutes when Nathan Waterston cut inside from the right past two Pics defenders and slotted past Hill into the bottom corner.

The scoring was completed by Scott Allison in stoppage time, who reached a through ball down the right and dinked an effort in off the post to make it 4-1 at full time.