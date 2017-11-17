Rivals take note of improved Rushall Olympic

The Pics thrashed Stafford Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night, making it three straight wins in the Evo-Stik Premier.

They are now 19th and hope to carry on their purple patch at Workington tomorrow.

“We are not far off where we want to be,” said McDonald.

“We have taken nine points from the last 12 and clear progress is being made.

“We won’t get too carried away, though, because we’re still very much a work in progress and it’s a case of taking small steps.

“The performance and result at Stafford will send out a message and people will now start taking notice of us. What we have to do is ensure that we build on it.

“It’s going to be tough; Workington have a good home record and it’s a long journey, but we go there full of confidence and looking forward to the challenge that sits before us.”

Rangers are hoping to bounce back from that big defeat at the hands of Rushall as they welcome Farsley Celtic to Marston Road.

Boss Neil Kitching has revealed it may be a time for changes after Tuesday night’s display.

“We’ve used the same 16 for three games because we’ve been winning,” said Kitching.

“So we’ll see how the lads fare throughout the week and in training. Some of the other lads deserve to play.”

Boro welcome back long-serving midfielder Levi Reid after he recovered from appendicitis.

Hednesford Town will be smarting after crashing out of the FA Trophy.

They lost 2-1 to Cleethorpes Town in a second qualifying round replay on Wednesday night and had defender Darren Campion sent off in the final few minutes.

The Pitmen host Stalybridge Celtic, who have struggled this campaign after relegation from National League North.

Also in the division, Halesowen Town take on Marine and Stourbridge go to Shaw Lane.

In the Evo-Stik First Division South, Chasetown are at Peterborough Sports.