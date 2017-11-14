Stafford Rangers 0 Rushall Olympic 4 - Report

The scoreline somewhat flattered the visitors but Boro were off colour and unconvincing in the second half while the Pics accepted every invitation afforded to them.

After a listless opening 20 minutes, Richard Gregory narrowly failed to connect with Mat Bailey’s knock down and Stafford grew in stature.

Massiah McDonald had a goal-bound shot deflected wide by strike partner Gregory and then saw another effort cleared off the line by Joe Hull.

Rushall were creaking but an incisive break put them in front as Mohammed Hakeem found Danny Waldron to cut back into space and fire low to keeper Brad Caswell’s right from 20 yards.

Gregory scuffed wide from a deep Kieran Morris ball early in the second half and paid the price for his miss three minutes later.

Waldron recycled a set piece and rolled back to Mathis Fonovich whose dipping drive from the edge of the box flew through Caswell’s gloves at the near post.

It should have been three on 58 minutes when Jordaan Brown’s error allowed Richard Brodie to play in Waldron but Caswell charged out and hacked away.

But as Rangers pushed on and left huge gaps at the back, Sam Whittall’s threaded pass set Waldron free to be hauled down by Caswell. Brodie slammed home the penalty low to the keeper’s right.

The game was up 15 minutes from time when Jordan Sangha played in Waldron to tuck past the exposed Caswell to maintain Rushall’s all-time unbeaten league record against Rangers.

Teams

Boro: Caswell, Fletcher, Westwood, Morris, Bailey (Davis, 72), Jordaan Brown, I Reid, Craddock (Sherratt, 62), Gregory (D Westwood, 74), McDonald, Batchelor. Unused subs: Griffiths, Briscoe.

Rushall: Hill, Duke (Adelekan, 78), Cullinane-Liburd, Whittall, Hull, Marx, Waldron, Butterfield, Brodie (Blake, 82), Fonovich (Sangha, 63), Hakeem. Unused subs: Landell, Jono Brown (g/k).

Attendance: 406.