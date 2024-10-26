Peterborough Sports 0 Kidderminster 1 - Report

points as Peterborough Sports player-manager and former Harriers striker Michael Gash saw red

for dissent.

Kidderminster Harriers were seeking to take the second away win in a week as they visited Pims

Park, home of Peterborough Sports.

Phil Brown recalled Maz Kouyhar and David Davis to the starting line up at the expense of Jack

Lambert and Maliq Cadogan from the side that drew 0-0 with Marine in midweek.

Harriers issue all season has been converting the chances created and so it proved to be the case

again in a first half that the visitors controlled for large swathes, Ashley Hemmings saw his low drive

cleared off the line by home captain Dan Lawlor after ten minutes.

Hemmings was then denied by the agility of home keeper Peter Crook, as his overhead kick was

parried away low to the keeper’s right.

Harriers forced six first half corners, Kam Kandola looking the major threat to the home defence

forcing Crook to tip over a looping header initially before angling an effort over the bar.

The major talking point came at the end of the first half, Ashley Hemmings appeared to impede

Michael Gash as he turned on the edge of the box to set up Kouyhar.

The Harriers striker saw his effort crash back off the underside of the cross bar and the home

defence cleared to safety, immediately match referee Ben Tomlinson moved in the direction of

Michael Gash raising a red card and expelling the ‘Turbines’ player-manager to the dressing room,

reducing the home side to ten men.

Harriers took full advantage having the extra man, within 72 seconds of the restart Amari Morgan-

Smith crashed Reece Devine’s cutback from the left into the roof of Peter Crook’s net.

Harriers settled into a flow to control the game, not really creating much although Ashley Hemmings

did have the ball in the net on 64 minutes after Crook had parried away Zak Brown’s long range

strike only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Reece Devine and Zak Brown saw efforts fly narrowly wide and keeper Peter Crook saved well from

Joe Foulkes angled header.

The ‘Turbines’ pressed in the final minutes but Harriers held firm to take the three points

Peterborough Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt, Gash, Lawlor (C), Gallagher, Jarvis, Sembie-Ferris, Felix.

Subs Not Used: Elsom, Van Lier, Goodwin, Tootle, .

Harriers: Dibble, Foulkes, McNally, Davis, Richards, Hemmings, Brown, Kouhyar, Morgan-Smith,

Devine, Kandola. Subs Not Used: Palmer (GK), Obadeyi, Cadogan, Lambert, Ibbitson.