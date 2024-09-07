Chorley 2 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - Report

who dominated play for long periods only to struggle in both penalty areas with poor defending and

a lack of clinical finishing.

Kidderminster Harriers welcomed back their captain Amari Morgan-Smith for the visit to Victory Park

as they looked to maintain their position near the top of the Vanarama National League North table.

Morgan-Smith returned after his concussion protocol following an injury against Radcliffe in Harriers

first home game of the campaign after missing five matches to lead the line for Phil Brown’s side.

Brown was coming up against Andy Preece a former team-mate in their playing days with the

Chorley manager buoyed following their first victory over Brackley Town since 2017 with two second

half penalties from marksman Jack Sampson at St. James Park.

Harriers started brightly, the ‘Magpies’ keeper and captain Matt Urwin keeping out efforts from Zak

Brown and Maz Kouhyar in the opening six minutes.

The visitor’s domination was duly rewarded on nine minutes, Luke Summerfield’s left wing free kick

found Zak Brown and his firm header struck the inside of the right hand upright on its way into the

Chorley net.

Chorley struggled to get any foothold in the game but despite their possession Harriers could not

find a second goal that would ease any nerves, Luke Summerfield and Ashley Hemmings came

closest before the visitors suffered a sucker-punch.

On the stroke of half-time Chorley won their first corner of the game, Adam Blakeman delivered

from the right and Scott Wilson outjumped Summerfield to place his header into the Harriers net.

On 54 minutes the home side again used a dead ball situation to their advantage when Blakemore’s

long throw was flicked home at the near post by Mark Ellis to give the home side the lead.

Chorley could have added to that advantage but Tom Carr was denied by the alertness of Christian

Dibble and immediately the ball was played upfield Maliq Cadogan firing a dipping effort that Urwin

somehow tipped over the bar at full stretch on 69 minutes. Further Harriers pressure failed to

breach the home defence.

Amari Morgan-Smith saw his header kicked off the line, Jack Lambert had his effort blocked whilst

Ashley Hemmings spurned three good chances to have earned Harriers a point but the home side

held firm to take the three points on offer.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Blakeman, Wilson, Clarke, Calveley, Nolan (Smith 83), Hewitt (Rice 90),

Sampson (Touray 66), Carr (Horbury 73). Subs Not Used: Bird.

Harriers: Dibble, Foulkes, McNally, Davis (Lambert 59), Richards, Summerfield, Obadeyi (Cadogan

59), Hemmings, Brown, Kouhyar, Morgan-Smith (Thompson 79). Subs Not Used: Devine, Bishop (GK).