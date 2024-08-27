Kidderminster Harriers thrash Oxford City to get back to winning ways

Second-in-the-table Harriers triumphed thanks to goals from Ben Beresford, Ashley Hemmings, Maz Kouhyar and substitute Seb Thompson.

It was quick-fire return to the victory trail following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Warrington Town.

The Hoops contributed to their own downfall by having Cole Kpekawa sent off shortly after half-time. Harriers broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when a Luke Summerfield free-kick was knocked on by Paul Downing for Beresford to gain control and knock the ball safely over the line. It was 2-0 on 28 minutes when a perfectly-placed cross by Kouhyar was headed home by twisting Hemmings.

Harriers, forced to replace injured Beresford with Thompson on 38 minutes, were on target again in first-half stoppage time when Kai McKenzie-Lyle raced off his line before his attempted clearance kick hit the onrushing Kouhyar and ended up in the back of the net.

They continued to rule the roost in the second period but had to wait until the 86th minute to add to the scoreline when Thompson scored with a beautifully-struck free-kick.

Rushall Olympic paid the price for a poor first half after going down 2-1 at Leamington.

Pics boss Adam Steven rang the changes going into the clash in Warwickshire, following their first league win of the season against Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

One of those was Luke Benbow, who made a bright start, firing a free-kick into the Brakes’ wall and had a shot blocked at close range.

Pics survived calls for a penalty but were soon behind when Adam Walker fired home an excellent volleyed finish.

The home side doubled their lead on 32 minutes when former Pics man Will Shorrock beat his man and fired home. The midfielder should have scored again soon after but blazed over. Pics improved after the break and pulled a goal back when Brad Bood’s low cross found Liam McAlinden, who smashed home into the roof of the net.

Pics had a late chance through sub Gerry McDonagh but he was denied by an advancing Brakes keeper.