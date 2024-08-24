Warrington 2 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - Report

newly promoted Warrington Town.

Cantilever Park hosted the first ever fixture between the two sides and the home side fought back

from a goal down to record their second successive home win of the campaign..

Harriers Manager Phil Brown was still without club captain Amari Morgan-Smith having been

omitted due to concussion protocols following the injury sustained in the victory over Radcliffe last

Saturday but new signing Tope Obedayi was included in the squad.

Harriers received the ideal start and opened the scoring with their first effort on the Warrington

goal, Joe Foulkes won the corner on the right as Murphy blocked the cross. Ashley Hemmings

delivery from the right was met superbly by Ben Beresford and the Birmingham City loanee wheeled

away in celebration as his powerful header nestled in the bottom right hand corner of the net.

Harriers dictated play against injury-hit Warrington who suffered further losses as the returning

Peter Clarke and Ollie Southern failed to make it to half-time, but despite their possession it was the

home side who looked more dangerous in the final third.

Harrier’s keeper Christian Dibble had to be alert to divert Matty Grivosti’s low drive away for a

corner midway through the half.

On 32 minutes an unmarked Paul Downing glanced Luke Summerfield’s left wing free-kick across

Dan Atherton with the ball drifting agonizingly wide.

That miss proved costly when Matthew McDonald drilled home a misguided defensive clearance

with 42 minutes gone.

Warrington made the most of the chances they created when after keeping Harriers at bay they

broke away Connor Woods feeding Mikey O’Neill and he produced a low finish beyond Dibble.

Harriers failed to find a way through to bring themselves level and home keeper Atherton was

forced into his only save from a Paul Downing header right at the end of the game.

Warrington Town: Atherton, Grivosti (Miles 78), Clarke (Hannigan 5), Gumbs, Woods (Rodwell-Grant

83), O’Neill (Gill 90+1), McDonald, Bennett, Dixon, Sithole, Southern (White 38). Unused subs.

Harriers: Dibble, Foulkes, Downing, Penny, Richards, Summerfield, Cadogan (Obedayi 65),

Hemmings, Brown (Davis 60), Kouhyar, Beresford (Thompson 60). Subs Not Used: McNally, Devine.