Phil Brown’s Kidderminster Harriers make it three wins on the bounce

The winner came on 22 minutes when Ashley Hemmings finished from close-range to score his second goal in as many games.

Phil Brown’s side are locked on nine points with Scunthorpe, Curzon Athletic and Buxton after three matches.

In contrast, Rushall Olympic are yet to register a single point and sit second from bottom following their 2-1 defeat at King’s Lynn Town.

Gold Omotayo opened the scoring for the Linnets inside six minutes, before Jaden Charlie levelled from the spot just past the half-hour mark.

John Margetts restored the hosts lead on the stroke of half-time to condemn Rushall to a third consecutive league defeat.

Hednesford Town fell to their first defeat of the season in the Northern Premier League Division One West, as Kidsgrove Athletic came from behind to win 2-1 at Keys Park.

Rob Stevenson fired the Pitmen ahead as early as the sixth minute but Kingsley Abu-Gyamfi’s second half brace completed the turnaround - with the winner coming three minutes from time.

Meanwhile, Stafford Rangers were condemned to a 5-0 drubbing at Congleton Town to leave them second from bottom.

Daniel Needham bagged a brace for Congleton while Ben Hockenhull’s own goal and strikes from Garner Knapper and Max McCarthy completed the rout.

Lye Town remain without a point in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division after losing 4-3 at Boldmere St Michaels.

Justice Campbell, Lewis Wright and Sam Hall were all on target for Lye but braces for Liam Murphy and Jake Collins ultimately propelled Boldmere to victory.

Kairman Anderson hit a match-winning double as Walsall Wood emerged 2-0 victors at Hinckley LR to register their first three points of the season.

Elsewhere, Darlaston Town held Coventry Sphinx to a goalless stalemate and Sporting Khalsa beat Gresley Rovers 2-0 in the FA Cup after extra-time courtesy of goals from Isai Marsella and Simeon Cobourne.

Next, Sporting will travel to Nottingham to face Basford United in the first qualifying round.