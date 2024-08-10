Darlington 1 Kidderminster 2 - Report

Kouhyar, on a season-long loan from York City, netted in the second half after his side had gone ahead in the 21st minute through newly appointed captain Amari Morgan-Smith.

It was perfect start to the campaign for Harriers who are among the favourites for promotion following relegation from non-league’s top flight last season.

They paraded a clutch of summer signings in their squad including their most recent capture, striker Ben Beresford on a season-long loan from Birmingham City. The 19 year old was among the unused substitutes.

Boss Phil Brown’s boys made a bright start before the Quakers caused them concern when Cedric Main made a good run before firing straight at goalkeeper Christian Dibble in the 11th minute.

Harriers responded shortly afterwards when Ashley Hemmings and Caleb Richards combined to produce a low near post cross which Morgan-Smith was unable to stab home.

The experienced front-runner, however, was bang on target with a fine header on 21minutes after the opportunity had been created by a perfect cross from former Walsall youngster Kouhyar.

Darlington quickly set about trying to repair the damage and just before the half hour mark Dibble was forced to pull off a crucial save to keep out a header from Jack Maskell.

A few minutes later Harriers had a good chance to stretch their slender lead when Kouhyar and Richards enabled Zak Brown to get in shot, but the midfielder fired over the bar.

Despite the miss the lively visitors continued to shine and were decent value for their well earned 1-0 interval lead.

They soon began to push forward in the second period and Kouhyar went agonisingly close with a fierce shot following a cross from Joe Foulkes in the 55th minute.

Harriers, however, had to be on their guard in defence which had cause for concern when a shot was substitute Matty Cornish was smartly saved by Dibble.

Maskell also had an opportunity, but his effort was safely dealt with by Dibble.

Harriers made it 2-0 when Kouhyar scored in the 82nd minute with a neatly taken goal before Darlington reduced the deficit seven minutes later through Will Hatfield.

Kidderminster: Dibble; Foulkes (McNally, 90+3), Penny, Downing, Richards; Summerfield, Cadogan (Davis, 73), Brown; Kouhyar, Hemmings (Thompson, 84), Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: Palmer, Beresford.

Referee: Darius Bradley.