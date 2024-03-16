Bromley 0 Kidderminster Harriers 0 - Report

performances in their own battle to avoid relegation from the Vanarama National League, they came

away with a point in a goalless draw, as the inability to take chances cost them dear .

Phil Brown was forced into changes from the side held by AFC Fylde in midweek as Todd Miller and

Cole Kpekawa were prohibited from playing against their parent club following their loan move to

Harriers from Bromley. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas making his first start replacing Jack Lambert in

midfield.

Under Brown, Harriers had been beaten just once on their league travels and with victories over

fellow promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors and Oldham Athletic this challenge would not be taken

lightly.

Bromley, in the promotion play-offs since September, were looking to cement their position having

conceded the title to Chesterfield even this early in the campaign.

The first half was a scrappy affair with defences controlling proceedings, Byron Webster the ‘Ravens’

captain instrumental in keeping Amari Morgan-Smith quiet with Harriers offering more of a direct

approach to combat the strategy employed by the home side.

Caleb Richards sent a header wide from Regan Griffiths centre but he was stretching and was unable

to direct it closer to the home goal.

Idris Odutayo thought he had netted the game’s opening goal but Michael Cheek was judged offside

as Odutayo followed up a Jude Arthurs ball across the six yard box to keep scores goalless.

The second half saw the game open up Ashley Hemmings pulled a shot wide for the visitors five

minutes after the restart and Grant Smith was well placed to keep out Kristian Pearce’s firm header

as the visitors pressed for an opening goal.

Harriers keeper Christian Dibble was a virtual bystander but had to be alert to take a couple of

crosses as Bromley struggled to gain any momentum.

Relegation threatened Harriers kept pressing, with 18 minutes remaining Jack Lambert again

warmed the hands of keeper Smith, but Harriers season long concerns of not scoring goals

continued.

In the 90 th minute, Sammy Robinson found himself on the receiving end of a Sam Bellis cut-back but

leaning back he could only send his effort over Smith’s goal and the chance was lost.

The result left Harriers in twenty second spot, two points from safety with just six games to go.

Bromley: Smith, Reynolds, Charles, Kirk, Webster, Whitely, Arthurs (Dennis 65), Krauhaus, Odutayo,

Olomola (Taylor-Hart 76), Cheek. Subs Not Used: Aziaya (GK), Grant, Vennings.

Harriers: Dibble, Penny, Pearce, McNally, Richards, Brown, Griffiths, Hemmings (Robinson 85),

Omotayo (Lambert 55), Morgan-Smith, Emmanuel-Thomas (Bellis 61). Subs Not Used: Palmer (GK),

Preston.