Kidderminster 0 York 0 - Report

Boss Phil Brown’s battlers tried hard to break the deadlock in a closely fought match in which defences ruled the roost.

The stalemate, watched by a 3,500-plus crowd, thwarted second-from-bottom Harriers’ bid to clinch their first double of the season after winning 1-0 at York in early August when Amari Morgan-Smith netted the only goal.

Brown made a couple of changes from the side which suffered a last gasp 2-1 defeat in mid-week at lowly Woking

Knee injury victim Shane Byrne was replaced in midfield by Regan Griffiths while defender Kristian Pearce returned after serving a one match suspension. He replaced Nat Knight-Percival.

Harriers soon caused concern in the visitors’ defence when a long Ashley Hemmings free kick reached Cole Kpekawa, but his angled shot flew high and wide of the target.

The hosts had penalty appeals turned down on 13 minutes when Paddy McLaughlin came into contact with Hemmings who fell to the ground claiming he was just inside the area.

The referee, however, awarded a free kick on the edge of the box which Hemmings fired narrowly over the bar.

Soon afterwards another promising Harriers raid ended with Caleb Richards seeing his intended high cross drop on top of the netting.

The Minstermen were having to be alert in defence and did well to block a powerful goalbound effort from Morgan-Smith shortly after the half hour mark.

Both goalkeepers, however, were never severely tested during the keenly fought first half which ended with the visitors forcing the first corner of the match. It was safely gathered above his head by Christian Dibble.

Harriers forced their first corner a couple of minutes into the second period, but Hemmings’ kick came to nothing.

Not long afterwards a determined York attack resulted in Will Davies seeing his fierce shot blocked in front of goal.

Harriers soon returned up field and Hemmings pulled the trigger on a long distant long which was saved with difficulty by George Sykes-Kenworthy.

Richards also had a chance to break the deadlock on 77 minutes, but he blazed his drive just over the bar while well positioned in front of goal.

Both sides battled tirelessly to try to get their noses in front, but defences finally took the honours.

Kidderminster: Dibble; McNally, Pearce, Kpekawa; Hemmings, Griffiths, Brown, Richards; Lambert (Miller, 62), Morgan-Smith, Bellis (Omotayo, 56). Subs not used: Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hesketh, Emmanuel-Thomas.

York: Sykes-Kenworthy, Fallowfield, McLaughlin, Davies, Akinyemi, Castro (John-Lewis, 79), Howe, Batty (Duckworth, 85), Chadwick (Gravata, 67), Woodyard, Smith. Subs not used: Watson, Hunt.

Referee: Sam Mulhall.

Attendance: 3,521 (331 away fans).