Phil Brown’s Kidderminster Harriers revival goes on

After a tight first half, Jack Lambert’s 49th-minute strike flew into the top corner from 20 yards to open the scoring for the visitors.

Harriers had Krystian Pearce sent off with moments left to play but held on for all three points to keep their survival hopes alive.

Rushall Olympic eased past Farsley Celtic with a 4-1 win that moved the Pics out of the relegation zone.

Owen Oseni netted a brace, while Jordaan Brown and Owen Farmer also found the net as Olympic came out on top in the National League North relegation-six-pointer.

Walsall Wood kept their Northern One Midlands play-off hopes alive with a 3-2 win at Shepshed Dynamo.

Wood flew out of the blocks and were 3-0 ahead with less than 20 minutes gone thanks to goals from Anthony Dwyer and Charlie Manners (two), and held on despite two late goals from the hosts.

And in the Walsall Senior Cup quarter-final, Jack Till’s hat-trick was not enough for Tividale as they lost 6-3 at home to Hednesford Town.

Till netted a first-half brace which was cancelled out by two goals for Hednesford’s Michael Williams.

The Tividale forward completed his hat-trick after the break, but goals from Callam Mendez-Jones, Joe Morley and Joe Thompson (two) completed the scoring for the visitors and secured safe passage into the semi-finals.

It also gave new Hednesford boss Paul Moore his first win in charge of the club.