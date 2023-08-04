Russ Penn looking for Kidderminster Harriers to keep up momentum

Russ Penn (Phil Blagg Photography)

Harriers host Woking at Aggborough tomorrow in their first fixture in non-league’s top flight since 2016.

The visitors are one of just seven other clubs still present in a division which has changed markedly in make-up since Harriers last participated but Penn, whose team reeled off nine straight wins to go up through the play-offs, believes there is nothing to fear.

He explained: “It is a little bit of a step into the unknown because of how long it has been. Seven years is a long time in football now.

“But we are coming into the league with momentum. The last time we were in it, we were relegated so there is a different feel now.

“Attendances will be better than they were then. We have been building something for a couple of years now.

“Don’t get me wrong, it is going to be tough. We will be respectful of the league. But we can’t be fearful.”

Harriers have kept 14 players from the squad which won promotion and Penn believes that familiarity could be key.

He continued: “With what we have recruited and what we have kept from last year, I’m delighted. We have a feel-good factor. We have a winning mentality and a group of players who are used to winning games.